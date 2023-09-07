Police lock dargah near premises of Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada

One family was managing the dargah, which is patronised by people from multiple religions, for the last 25 years

Dargah located in Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple premises is being locked by the police on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Police on Thursday locked a dargah near the premises of Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple, Vemulawada, since the issue of managing the dargah was pending with the court.

One family was managing the dargah, which is patronised by people from multiple religions, for the last 25 years. One year ago, another family approached the court claiming the right to manage the dargah.

Though the issue was pending in the court, one Iftekhar Hussain along with his sons entered the dargah on Thursday morning, following which the other family also reached the spot and entered into an argument.

The Vemulawada police led by CI Karunakar then reached the spot and brought the situation under control by convincing both sides. Later, the police locked the dargah since the issue was pending with the court.

