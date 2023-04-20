Telangana: State level property show in Mancherial on April 23

25 real estate firms and construction companies from Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Mancherial would participate in the event

Mancherial district Real Estate Association president Venkata Swamy addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Mancherial district Real Estate Association President Vudem Venkata Swamy said Rajadhani, a private agency, in association with CREDAI, would host a day-long State-level property show in Mancherial town on April 23.

Venkata Swamy said the show was being hosted for the first time in the district, giving an opportunity to real estate firms belonging not only to the district, but different parts of Telangana and construction companies to showcase their products.

He stated that 25 real estate firms and construction companies from Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Mancherial would participate in the event.

Association general secretary Neeli Srinivas said customers could choose assets from a wide range of house sites and independent houses without depending on mediators and save their time by visiting the show for free. District Town and Country Planning approved layouts would be displayed during the show, he added.