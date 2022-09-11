Telangana State Technological Services organises conference in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Technological Services has organized a conference to discuss on the theme ‘The impact of IT professionals on social media’ here on Sunday.

The event presided by Telangana State Technological Services chairman Patimeedi Jaganmohan Rao was attended by more than 500 IT professionals from Kukatpally and Serilingampally IT corridor. The interactive session focused on how IT employees need to make a positive societal impact through social media.

While appreciating the overall developmental works initiated by TRS government during the last eight years, the intellectuals present at the conference strongly criticised the central government‘s action of crapping the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Hyderabad.

Further, the conference unanimously agreed on the fact that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership was the need of the hour and the entire nation was looking forward to the same.