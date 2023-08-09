Telangana subjected to huge deprival, says Nama

Hyderabad: BRS Lok Sabha Party leader Nama Nageswara Rao said Telangana had drawn a blank from the Centre during the BJP rule. Taking part in the debate on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government, he said the new State, which was in need of support from the Centre, was deprived of its due.

Supporting the no confidence motion, he said of the 29 states in the country, some were opposing the BJP, some were supporting the BJP.

“Irrespective of the party in power, all the States, small or big, should be meted out same treatment in a federal system. The Centre should take care of the security of every State. The injustice meted out to the new State of Telangana resulted in huge deprival. The Centre had promised a steel plant, a coach factory and a tribal university under the bifurcation Act of 2014. Even after nine years, none of them were fulfilled,” he said.

A coach factory to be set up in Telangana was taken to Maharashtra and another such factory was established in Gujarat. After several representations, a wagon repair shed was provided at Kazipet. The State was yet to get the tribal University while an IIM promised for the State was yet to be established.

Not even a single medical college was given to Telangana. One of the BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey had the AIIMS and Medical College set up in his constituency, as he claimed in the House. But Telangana was deprived of the same. Wondering as to why Telangana was not being given its due, Nama asked whether Telangana was in India.

Not a single Navodaya Vidyalaya was given to the State in nine years. The ITIR project sanctioned in the State was scrapped, andat the same time, the Centre was copying some of the schemes implemented by Telangana, including Rythu Bandhu which was renamed Kisan Samman Nidhi. Mission Bhagiratha was copied as Har Ghar Jal. Even then, while funds were given to all States, Mission Bhagiratha got none, that too, despite the NITI Aayog’s recommendations, he said, also demanding the Centre to take an all-party team to Manipur.