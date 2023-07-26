BRS to expose Centre’s failures in Parliament: Nama

BRS Lok Sabha floor leader indicated that during the Parliament sessions, they plan to push for discussions on a range of other critical matters affecting the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

File Photo: Nama Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: BRS Lok Sabha party leader Nama Nageswara Rao voiced strong discontent of the party with the Centre, accusing it of failures and corruption during its nine-year rule. Criticising the Centre for its refusal to discuss critical issues including the Manipur crisis in the Parliament, he asserted that the BRS would leave no stone unturned in holding the government accountable.

Speaking to reporters after giving a notice of no-confidence motion against the union government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Nageswara Rao expressed disappointment over the union government’s disregard for parliamentary discussions on key matters concerning the welfare of the people. Despite numerous adjournment resolutions moved by the BRS to address pressing concerns facing the nation, the Centre remains adamant in evading discussions, which he deemed as undemocratic.

“The Modi government failed the country in all aspects over the last nine years. We were compelled to move a no-confidence motion because the Centre did not agree to our repeated attempts to discuss the Manipur issue,” he said. He particularly highlighted the violence in Manipur and the government’s lack of action in addressing the ongoing crisis. He accused the government of being indifferent to the plight of the people in Manipur, where violent incidents have caused loss of life and disrupted peace and security.

Apart from the Manipur issue, the BRS Lok Sabha floor leader indicated that during the Parliament sessions, they plan to push for discussions on a range of other critical matters affecting the country including India’s border issues with China and Pakistan, farmers’ issues, poverty, the welfare of weaker sections, women empowerment, youth, unemployment, railway accidents, and others. “We will expose all the conspiracies of the Centre as witnesses in Parliament,” he added.

Regarding Telangana, Nageswara Rao accused the union government of neglecting the State’s development by stalling pending projects and withholding funds. He pointed out that inflation has soared, adversely impacting the prices of essential commodities as well as livelihood of people, and the lack of employment opportunities for the youth. The BRS vowed to expose all the conspiracies of the BJP government in the Parliament, before the people of the country.