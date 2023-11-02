Telangana swimmer Vritti bags her fourth medal at National Games

Vritti finished in the second position with a timing of 18:03.88s. Bhavya Sachdeva of Delhi emerged fastest clocking a timing of 17:40.80s to win gold while Karnataka’s Shrin finished third

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) clinches Silver Medal in 1500 Meters Freestyle Women.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched her fourth medal with another silver in women’s 1500m freestyle at the 37th National Games in Goa on Thursday.

Vritti finished in the second position with a timing of 18:03.88s. Bhavya Sachdeva of Delhi emerged fastest clocking a timing of 17:40.80s to win gold while Karnataka’s Shrin finished third.

Earlier, Vritti had clinched two silver medals – one in 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events and a bronze in women’s 200m butterfly event.

Results: 1. Bhavya Sachdeva (Delhi) 17:40.80s, 2. Vritti Agarwal (Telangana) 18:03.88s, 3. Shirin (Karnataka) 18:18.21s.

Rashmikaa enters quarters

Telangana tennis player Rashmikaa Shririvalli Bhamidipaty secured a place in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles category of the 37th National Games, Goa on Thursday.

In the pre-quarterfinal tie, the State player registered a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Harshini Viwanath of Andhra Pradesh to cruise to the last eight stage of the competition.

Results: Rashmikaa Shririvalli Bhamidipaty (Telangana) bt Harshini Viwanath (Andhra Pradesh) 6-0, 6-1.

Also Read Ramesh emerges winner at C Devender Yadav Memorial Run