Telangana TDP president Kasani Gyaneshwar quits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: A day after the Telugu Desam Party decided not to contest the Assembly elections in Telangana, its State president Kasani Gyaneshwar resigned from his post and from the party on Monday.

In a letter addressed to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Gyaneshwar said he was upset with the party president’s decision not to contest in Telangana, despite the fact that the party had fair chances of winning a few seats. He wanted the party to explain why it was opting out of the contest.

Gyaneshwar, who had a meeting with Naidu at the Rajahmundry central jail on Saturday, was disturbed with the party’s decision not to field the candidates in the Telangana elections.

“How will the party leadership explain its decision to workers who have been serving for more than five years?” he asked. “I called Nara Lokesh at least 20 times but he did not respond. Why can’t a national party like TDP contest polls? At least the TDP could have contested in Jubilee Hills or Kukatpally constituency,” Gnaneshwar said.