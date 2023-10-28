Chandrababu’s chapter closed, says Vijay Sai Reddy

Participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra for social empowerment, Vijay Sai Reddy alleged that the TDP president took care of only his family and cheated the oppressed classes

Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Bapatla: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy has remarked that Telugu Desam Party president N.Chandrababu Naidu‘s chapter is closed.

Participating in the Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra for social empowerment here on Saturday, he alleged that the TDP president took care of only his family and cheated the oppressed classes. “That’s why people are not bothered about him. The TDP is unable to stomach the large scale housing and welfare schemes of our government. Chandrababu’s chapter is closed. YSRCP will win in all seats,” he stated.

On the allegations by state BJP president D. Purandeswari, the MP commented that her’s was unstable politics. She did not have any constituency of her own and indulged in self-centred politics with personal agenda, he stated. Vijay Sai Reddy also condemned the baseless allegations levelled by her on him in liquor deals and advised her to think twice before levelling charges against others.

