Telangana: Teenager dies after falling into harvester in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Representational Image.

Jagtial: A 18-year-old youngster, Ranjith, died after falling into a harvester in Abbapur of Gollapalli mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, Ranjith accidentally fell into the harvester while harvesting paddy in his agricultural field and died on the spot. The police have begun investigation after registering a case. The body was shifted to Jagtial area hospital for postmortem.

