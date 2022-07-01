Telangana: TET 2022 results released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:02 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 results on the website https://tstetresults.cgg.gov.in.

The TET was conducted on June 12. Out of 3,51,468 registered candidates, 3,18,506 appeared for paper-I of the test. For paper II, 2,77,900 candidates had registered, out of whom 2,51,070 (90.35 per cent) appeared.

The paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for those intending to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be a teacher either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both papers. The validity of the TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the State government, would be for life.