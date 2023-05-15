Telangana: Three devotees drown in Gandi Cheruvu at Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Representational Image.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Three devotees drowned in Gandi Cheruvu near Kalyana Katta at Yadadri in separate incidents. In the first incident, a devotee Boina Ramesh (30) from Chedigidda village in Mahabubnagar district, drowned in Gandi cheruvu while having a holy dip. He developed fits while taking a holy dip and drowned, police said.

In the second incident, locals found the bodies of Vanamala Praveen(19) and Dande Kartheek (22) from Jagadgirigutta floating on the waters of Gandi Cheruvu and alerted the police. The police reached the police and retrieved the bodies from Gandi Cheruvu.

The police had earlier received a complaint from a person Yendekella Srikanth saying that he came to Yadadri for darshan at the temple along with his family members and that his brothers-in-law, who went for darshan on Sunday, were missing. Praveen and Kartheek were later identified as the missing persons.

