Telangana: Three simple ways to get Covid vaccine shots

Hyderabad: The second phase of the Covid vaccination drive for individuals above 60 years and those between 45-59 years with comorbidities will be soft-launched at selected Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) in Telangana on March 1, with more centres to be added in the days to come.

The Health Department is set to launch extensive groundwork to guide beneficiaries to register and book slots in the COWIN 2.0 mobile app and get inoculated.

Based on guidelines from the Health Ministry, individuals can register themselves for vaccination through three simple routes. The first is advanced self-registration, which means individuals can book their slot through the COWIN2.0 app and turn up at a given time and on a given date for inoculation.

The second is on-site registration, which is for individuals who can’t self-register in advance. Such individuals can walk into a CVC and get registered on-site and vaccinated by booking a slot.

The third route is facilitated cohort registration, wherein the Health Department will take a proactive role and involve Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers to mobilise beneficiaries and take them to the vaccination centre for inoculation. The department is making massive efforts to mobilise such individuals who don’t have access to mobile apps.

To self-register and book a slot, individuals have to log into COWIN, which will have a list of vaccination centres with open slots. It will display details of open slots available with day, date and time. Health officials will ensure that vaccination services are available at least four days a week, and the beneficiary will be able to book any slot anywhere based on preference and convenience, subject to availability of slots.

The name of the Covid vaccine will not be disclosed at the time of appointment. The appointment for the second dose will also be at the same CVC — on the 29th day from the date of appointment of the first dose.

Depending on the preference, the beneficiaries will be able to select a government-run CVC (where the vaccine will be administered free) or a private healthcare facility that will charge for the service. The MOHFW is soon expected to announce the cost of the Covid vaccine at private healthcare facilities.

