ASHA workers protest in Hyderabad demanding salary, promised benefits

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers staged a protest at the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare at Koti on Saturday.
The protesters demanded the government to pay salaries on the first of every month which was done during the previous BRS government tenure.
The ASHA workers further demanded the government to increase the salary as promised by the Congress party in their election manifesto.
They also alleged harassment from the officers. The protesters also demanded that eligible workers should be appointed as GNMs and ANMs.