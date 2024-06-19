Free deworming tablets for children and adolescents in Hyderabad

The deworming exercise is aimed at making children and adolescents free from parasitic stomach worms, which helps in overall growth.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 07:57 PM

The deworming exercise is aimed at making children and adolescents free from parasitic stomach worms, which helps in overall growth.

Hyderabad: The health department will administer Albendazole tablets free of cost to children and adolescents between the age group of 1 year and 19 years on June 20 as part of ‘National Deworming Day’ The deworming tablets will be distributed to students in government schools and other public spaces by field level workers including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANMs).

The deworming exercise is aimed at making children and adolescents free from parasitic stomach worms, which helps in overall growth.

Also Read CM Revanth should present himself before Justice Narasimha Reddy panel: NVSS

Other benefits of deworming include addressing the challenge of malnutrition, anemia, impaired physical and cognitive development among children and adolescents.