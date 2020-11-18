Telangana: Three TRS MLCs, BJP MLA take oath

Baswaraj Saraiah, Goreti Venkanna and Bogarapu Dayanand Gupta who were nominated to the MLC seats under the Governor quota, were administered oath by the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy at the latter’s chambers

By | Published: 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Three newly nominated MLCs from TRS and newly elected BJP MLA from Dubbak took the oath at the Telangana State Legislative Council and the State Assembly respectively here on Wednesday.

Baswaraj Saraiah, Goreti Venkanna and Bogarapu Dayanand Gupta who were nominated to the MLC seats under the Governor quota, were administered oath by the Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy at the latter’s chambers. He congratulated the new MLCs and suggested them to follow the rules and traditions of the House to serve people in a better manner.

Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar Rao, Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, G Jagadish Reddy, and S Niranjan Reddy, along with Government Chief Whip Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, TRS MLAs and MLCs attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, M Raghunandan Rao who was elected in the Dubbak bypoll on a BJP ticket, was administered oath by the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy at the latter’s chambers in the Assembly. Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and others attended the ceremony.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .