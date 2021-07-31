Telangana: Three TSWREIS students bag US fellowships

Sirisha, whose parents work as labourers, has secured the fellowship and she will now pursue an Early Childhood Education programme at the Jamestown Community College in New York.

Hyderabad: Crushing all economic barriers, three students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) hailing from humble family backgrounds have made their way to United States Community Colleges by bagging Community College Initiate Programme (CCIP) fellowships.

Another student, Preethi of TSWR Degree College for Women, Mahendra Hills, has been selected for an Agricultural course at the Sinclair Community College, Ohio. She is a daughter of farm workers, while Blossom of TSWR Degree College, LB Nagar, has made it to the Baltimore Community College.

“Given my family’s poor economic situation, I never imagined in my dreams that one day I will board a flight and go to the US. It’s a dream come true for me and I will be going to New York soon,” an elated Sirisha said.

The journey of Shirisha, Blossom and Preethi of TSWR Degree Colleges for Women offer a fascinating account of the will of these students to chase the American dream despite hailing from humble family backgrounds. Abject poverty and deprivation did not snuff out the indomitable human spirit within them in shining bright in academics, the Society said on Saturday.

The trio proved their academic brilliance and English communication skills and came out with flying colors in several rounds of interviews conducted by the US Consulate in India, it said.

TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose congratulated students for their achievement and presented laptops to them. Under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Scheduled Caste Development Minister Koppula Eeshwar, TSWRE Institutions have made rapid strides in encouraging students to pursue higher education and 20 students of TSWREIS have made it to American Community Colleges in the last six years, he added.

