Telangana: Tiger sighted near Kothagudem

The spot where the tiger spotted was said to be around two kilometres away from the under construction collectorate building, sources said.

By | Published: 1:58 pm

Kothagudem: The movement of a tiger has been reported at Regalla cross road in Laxmidevipalli mandal near Kothagudem town on Wednesday.

Villagers have sighted the tiger and its pugmarks at the village and informed the forest officials, who rushed to the village to track the animal’s movement. The spot where the tiger spotted was said to be around two kilometres away from the under construction collectorate building, sources said.

Also read Tiger attacks cow in Kothagudem

It might be recalled that a tiger has sneaked into Gundlamadugu village in Tekulapalli mandal under the limits of Kothagudem forest division on Monday and attacked a calf. The presence of the tiger has been causing panic among the villagers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .