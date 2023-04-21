Telangana to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: The Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated here on Saturday.

The Ruyat e Hilal Committee which met at its office at Bachelors Building, Moazzam Jahi Market on Friday evening, said the new crescent was sighted at different places in the country and hence the Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

The Eid ul Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal which succeeds the Holy month of Ramzan.

After the announcement hectic activity is witnessed at the markets in city. People are rushing to the markets to make last minute purchases.

At several places traffic jams are witnessed.