Hyderabad: Try vegan haleem at Terrassen Café this Ramzan

Terrassen-Café makes vegan haleem without the usage of any food product that comes from animals

By varun keval Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: There are several restaurants and hotels in the city serving piping hot haleem made of both mutton and chicken, but standing apart is this restaurant that offers a new food experience by introducing a vegan variety of haleem.

Located in Film Nagar and owned by Dhanesh Sharma, Terrassen-Café makes vegan haleem without the usage of any food product that comes from animals. In the place of meat, raw jackfruit is used as the base of the dish to give it a meat-like consistency and texture. And what makes this vegan delicacy more exciting are dairy substitutes – almond milk and cashew yogurt.

“Unlike the regular non-veg haleem where meat is used as the main ingredient, here we use raw jack fruit as the base. In place of regular curd and milk, we use cashew yogurt and almond milk. Other ingredients used in the making of the dish are all similar to what goes into the making of regular haleem,” says Dhanesh.

The vegan haleem, which is priced at Rs 300 per plate, takes 45 minutes to prepare.

“Other restaurants might also be making vegan haleem in the city, but we are the first one to make vegan haleem with Jackfruit in Hyderabad,” he says.

Dhanesh, who introduced the vegan haleem dish in 2020 after the first lockdown, also says that they have started using jowar rava in the making of the dish to give that extra kick of protein.

The place has become a go-to-pace for all vegetarians and people who follow veganism to treat their taste buds with this vegan haleem. Come evening, the place turns noisy with people enjoying their hot plate of haleem that is served with fried onions, mint leaves, lemon, and chopped green chilies.