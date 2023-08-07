Tamil Nadu Express compartment catches fire in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Mancherial: A compartment in a sleeper coach of the Tamil Nadu Express caught fire in Bellampalli railway station on Monday. No one was injured in the mishap. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Smoke emanated from the sleeper coach S3 triggering panic for a while. However, personnel of the railway protection force present at the station immediately extinguished the fire. Passengers of the compartment heaved a sigh of relief. The train was stalled for a brief period due to the fire mishap.