CM KCR to switch on Palamuru’s new chapter

CM KCR will switch on the mega pump house at Narlapur with the press of a button commencing its much awaited wet run and inaugural lifting of Krishna water into the Anjanagiri reservoir built with a gross storage capacity of 6.4 tmc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on Saturday. He will switch on the mega pump house (145 MW X 8) at Narlapur with the press of a button commencing its much awaited wet run and inaugural lifting of Krishna water into the Anjanagiri reservoir built with a gross storage capacity of 6.4 tmc.

Only one third of the reservoir will be filled initially by pumping two tmc for now. People from over 3000 beneficiary villages will collect the sacred Krishna water in 3000 Kalasas for sprucing the feet of the gods and goddesses in temples in their villages.

Ministers from the Palamuru districts, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud reviewed the arrangements for the occasion with officials of the districts concerned as well as project officials on Friday.

The Chief Minister will be addressing a massive rally on the occasion celebrating the success of the project with Sarpanches and elected representatives from the region along with the general public from the villages to be benefited by the project. He will visit the pump house and some of the facilities that came up as part of the Stage I of the PRLIS.

PRLIS will increase Telangana‘s water storage capacity in the Krishna basin from 8 tmc to 75.94 tmc. The PRLIS, with its 67.52 tmc storage capacity created in all its six storage, besides the 146 tmc from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is expected to turn out to be big boon to address the water-needs of the state.