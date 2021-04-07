Telangana to ramp up vaccination

State is planning to scale up daily administration of vaccine from 50,000 doses to 1.25 lakh

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to scale up the daily administration of Covid vaccine doses from the present 50,000 vaccines to at least 1.25 lakh across all the Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) in Telangana.

As of Tuesday, 13,37,948 individuals including healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years including persons with comorbidities and senior citizens, have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in the State.

About 2.70 lakh individuals drawn from these three priority groups have completed their Covid vaccine doses, which mean that they have received the first and second dose of Covid vaccine.

In order to ramp up Covid vaccinations, the Health Minister, Eatala Rajender during a recent video conference with Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, had urged the Centre to increase the allocation of Covid vaccines to Telangana.

As part of efforts to enhance vaccination, the State government has set targets for all the District Collectors. Each Primary Health Centre has to vaccinate at least 100 vaccines per day while Areas Hospitals and Community Hospitals have to administer 200 vaccine doses. The District Hospitals have been given a target to administer at least 300 vaccine doses in a single day.

So far, more than 9.90 lakh individuals have received the first dose of Covid vaccine.

According to the vaccination report, based on e-VIN portal, the Telangana State has received 17,36,370 vaccine doses and 40,540 vaccine doses were allocated to armed forces and another 33,120 doses were set-aside as buffer with Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for advance scheduling. The net amount of vaccine doses consumed by the State was 16,62,710 with a vaccine wastage percentage of 3.24 per cent.

