Telangana to receive rains for four days; yellow alert issued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad has said there could be light to moderate rains at a few places across Telangana for the next four days.

Almost all the districts, except Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Hanamkonda and Warangal, were issued a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning activity.

“The north–south trough from central Madhya Pradesh to Interior Tamil Nadu now runs across Marathwada and interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above the sea level,” an IMD press release said.

On Thursday, districts including Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Suryapet and Mahabubnagar experienced heavy rains in some parts.

According to the IMD forecast, Hyderabad has recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius on Thursday. For the next 48 hours, the city is expected to witness cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall in a few parts. The maximum temperature of the city is going to be around 36 degree Celsius for the next two days.