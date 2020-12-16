Telangana to set up Emerging Technologies Corridor and Mobility Cluster: KTR

Citing an instance of use of emerging technologies, he said Switzerland-based Novartis, whose centre in Hyderabad is the second largest in the world, is working on digital drug discovery.

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana State was keen on adopting emerging technologies and the State was now planning to launch TS Emerging Technologies Corridor, which will bring various works happening on the emerging technologies, onto a common platform.

Telangana was using blockchain technology for land and revenue record management, he said. Citing an instance of use of emerging technologies, he said Switzerland-based Novartis, whose centre in Hyderabad is the second largest in the world, is working on digital drug discovery.

Interacting with the media after Jeep maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced setting up of its new Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, he said that with focus on mobility rising, the State is also planning a Mobility Cluster. With various developments happening in the mobility segment, autonomous vehicles were not very far. “Mobility is a segment that has immense potential,” he said adding that cars, which were just hardware and hardly had any software, are now changed. The new-age cars now have a lot of coding in them surrounded by some hardware to offer new features and conveniences to the customers,” he said.

He asked FCA to be part of the Mobility Cluster by bringing some part of its manufacturing to Hyderabad as well. If it happens, it will benefit the youth of the State. TS will also work to create the required manpower through its Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge. The State was working on 3Ds- digitising, decarbonisation and decentralisation. The first two, which are relevant to mobility sector, are the key features of Electric Vehicle Policy, the Minister said.

