Telangana to soon export fish, prawns: Talasani

The Fisheries department signed a memorandum of understanding with MPEDA (Marine Products Export Development Authority) to support the State in fish production, marketing and also training fishermen in latest techniques of aquaculture among others

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced that the State government will soon begin preparations for exporting fish and prawns being produced in the State to other countries. The Fisheries department signed a memorandum of understanding with MPEDA (Marine Products Export Development Authority) to support the State in fish production, marketing and also training fishermen in latest techniques of aquaculture among others.

The Minister inaugurated the new regional office of MPEDA on the premises of the office of Director of Animal Husbandry department at Masab Tank here on Friday. MPEDA chairman Srinivas, Animal Husbandry Secretary Anita Rajendra and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said Telangana State had huge potential for aquaculture and stated that the State government was releasing fishlings into various water bodies where licensed fishermen can catch fish to earn their livelihood. After Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Telangana State is in third position in terms of in-land water availability at 5.72 lakh hectares. The State was ranked eighth in the country with fish production of 3.1 lakh tonnes.

“We are largely taking up cultivation of only five types of fish. We plan to encourage quality exports and there is huge demand for exporting Tilapia and fresh water prawns,” the Minister said. In addition to providing training and creating other livelihood sources to fishermen, the State government will soon establish fish processing units across the State. He pointed out that State government opened 150 mobile fish outlets across the GHMC area to serve fish delicacies as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .