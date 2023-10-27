Telangana Today apologises to the office of the Vice-President

Telangana Today deeply regrets the erroneous report published on July 28, 2023, regarding the Rajya Sabha BAC meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: On July 28, 2023, Telangana Today published a news item on page 1 with the headline “BRS wears black, boycotts Rajya Sabha BAC meeting”. While a portion of the said report was carried on page one, the remaining portion was carried on page 4 with a different headline “VP’s office posts ‘fake’ pics of Rajya Sabha BAC meet”.

The content of the news item, an internal inquiry found later, was based on assumptions, and not verified for veracity. Similarly, the headline given in the second part of the report on page 4 was also erroneous.

Given the sensitive nature of the news, especially when it dealt with the office of the Vice-President of India, the second highest institution in the country, our editorial teams should have taken extreme care while filing the news item, clearing it for publication while editing it and giving a headline.

It was an error on the part of the entire newsroom team and its leaders. We deeply regret this erroneous report, which has already been withdrawn from all our online platforms. While deeply regretting the oversight, we wish to clarify that Telangana Today, by no means, had intended to belittle the institution of Rajya Sabha and its chairman, the Vice-President of India.

We would like to inform you that appropriate mechanisms have been put in place to prevent such grave errors. Telangana Today has already published an apology on October 6, 2023 in this regard.

We, once again, wish to place on record our unconditional apologies.

-Editor