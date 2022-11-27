Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana Property Show begins in Warangal

MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav and others inaugurated the two-day property show being organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Hotel Haritha Kakatiya in Hanamkonda.

Warangal: Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao are keen developing Warangal, the second biggest city in the State, unprecedented development was being witnessed in the region, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said here on Sunday.

He along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav and others inaugurated the two-day property show being organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana at Hotel Haritha Kakatiya in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar said Warangal had a great history and was older than the State capital of Hyderabad. “It has 2,000 years of history. Jains were residing at this city, according to historians,” he said, adding the State government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao was taking all steps for improvement of infrastructure in and around Warangal city.

“Considering the growth of the city, people from neighboring districts like erstwhile Karimnagar and Khammam are evincing interest to settle down in this city with cultural and historical legacy,” he said, and appreciated Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana for organising the property show.

“People usually have to spend 10 weeks or 10 days to search and study properties including plots, flats and villas. They can simply spend two hours at this property show to get all the information as it is a one-stop-centre for all such details. People must utilize this golden opportunity,” he said.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani said the State government had been successfully implementing the TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS Acts and was giving permissions to investors within 15 days in the most transparent manner.

“Minister KT Rama Rao has called Warangal as the ‘Future city’. He has been extending all support for the development of infrastructure for the city. The State government is setting up a mega textile park and also focusing on development of the IT industry,” she said, adding that the government was also developing several other tier-2 cities in the State since the formation of the separate State.

Stating that maintaining law and order was a must for the growth of any place, KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav said Warangal had all favorable conditions for the growth of real estate developers and infrastructure companies. “Thanks to the efforts of Minister KT Rama Rao, the city is witnessing a huge growth. It is slowly becoming a hub of the IT industry after Hyderabad. While Cyient, Tech Mahindra, Softpath and Genpact have already set up their branches here, and are providing jobs to thousands of people, several other companies are contemplating to open their branches soon. Moreover, law and order situation and good climatic conditions are an add-on advantage for Warangal,” the KUDA chairman said.

Telangana Today General Manager (Advertisements) N Surender Rao said Warangal was growing on all sides. “Warangal has a great history and it is known for its culture. There are only a few cities like Warangal in the country. Law and order is maintained here properly. It is known for peace,” he said, adding that effective governance by the State government led by TRS was helping the State to witness huge growth.

“ TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS are also helping the cities to grow rapidly after Hyderabad,” he said, and added that they had brought the realtors, developers, bankers and others under one roof to provide information on houses, flats, plots and villas. “Earlier, it used to take several years to construct an apartment, but the construction of the apartment can be finished in 12 to 18 months due to hassle free permissions and latest technological advancement,” he said.

Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd Warangal Branch Manager Pandilla Ashok Kumar said that there was huge response from realtors and developers for setting up their stalls at the property show. “But we have decided to provide space for limited stalls only,” he said.

While the main sponsor for the show is AV Infracon, the Associate sponsor is Billa Infra Constructions. The gift sponsor is Café Niloufer and the media partner is T News.