Telangana: Judge lauds talent of persons with disabilities

First additional district and sessions judge M Shyam Sree lauded the talents of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and said they were excelling in all fields.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

She participated in the semi-Christmas celebrations organised under the aegis of Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) here on Saturday night and cut a cake. She distributed clothes to the poor and special gifts to children.

Speaking on the occasion the judge Shyam Sree said that God has given the PwDs more intelligence and knowledge enabling them to overcome their disabilities as well as to excel in their lives. She appreciated the TVPS for organising the semi-Christmas celebrations in a grand manner.

The TVPS founder president Sathish Gundapaneni said that the society stands by the disabled and the authorities should encourage them and see that they move forward with self-respect. He explained about the activities of the sangham.

TVPS legal advisor Ravi Kumar, its general secretary Medi Praveen Kumar, members Jaggu Dasu, Kala Babu Ramanaiah, Lingaiah, scribes Kalloji Srinivas and Suresh were present.