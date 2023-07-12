Telangana: Top officials in Forest department reshuffled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: In a reshuffle of top rank officials in the Forest department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (CAMPA) Lokesh Jayaswal has been posted as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden.

C Suvarna, who was waiting for posting, has been posted as PCCF (Haritha Haram) and Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry) G Ramalingam has been posted as Chief Conservator of Forests (Production). VSNV Prasad, Special Commissioner, Rural Development department is posted as Director, Zoo Parks. Laxman Ranjeet Nayak, District Forest Officer (DFO), Bhadradri Kothagudem is transferred and placed at the disposal of Forest Development Corporation. Kista Goud is posted as DFO of Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.