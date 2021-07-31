Telangana tops in Toor Dal procurement

Telangana accounted for close to 50 per cent of the procurement of Toor Dal (pigeon pea) by the Union government under its Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme

Hyderabad: Continuing its march towards the top spots on various fronts in the country, Telangana has now been acknowledged by the Centre as the State accounting for the highest procurement of Toor Dal, besides taking the second spot in paddy procurement.

Telangana accounted for close to 50 per cent of the procurement of Toor Dal (pigeon pea) by the Union government under its Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme as on July 22. The Centre procured 88,281.14 MT of Toor Dal from Telangana valued at Rs 512.03 crore. At the national level, it had procured a total of 1.82 lakh MT valued at Rs 1,059.63 crore.

Telangana was followed by Karnataka (77,196.7 MT), Andhra Pradesh (11,085 MT) and Gujarat (6,132 MT), Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Telangana was placed second in paddy procurement during the Vaanakalam market season of 2020-21 after Punjab. The Centre procured 141.01 lakh MT from Telangana during the year, an increase of 26.7 per cent over the previous 2019-20 Vaanakalam season. In value terms, paddy procurement in Telangana in 2020-21 was to the tune of Rs 26,622.69 crore, an increase of 30.3 per cent over Rs 20,416.2 crore during the corresponding period last year.

