Telangana: TSLSA extends financial aid for kin of deceased workers

TSLSA Executive Chairman Justice MS Ramachandra Rao distributed cheques to the family members

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) came to the rescue of family members of the deceased workers who died accidentally while working in unorganised sectors by extending financial aid ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 6.30 lakh.

TSLSA Executive Chairman Justice MS Ramachandra Rao distributed cheques to the family members. D Jagadeeshwari got Rs 6.30 lakh after her husband D Rama Krishna met with accidental death while Srinivas, a resident of Banjara Hills, received Rs 1.30 lakh following the death of his mother Chinnamma. Tulasiram, a resident of Gudimalkapur, got Rs 30,000 as a maternity claim to his wife.

The family members thanked TSLSA for the aid. The National Legal Services Authority formulated 10 schemes in 2015 and 2016 to provide legal services to different categories of people and one such scheme is the NALSA (Legal Services to the workers in the unorganised sector) scheme-2015, meant for the welfare of workers in unorganised sectors.

Workers employed in construction, domestic and other unorganised sectors have no job and social security, and thereby, their families are suffering a lot. The main objective of NALSA is to extend legal services to workers employed in unorganised sectors and get benefits to them from the government.

Following directions from Justice Ramachandra Rao, a special cell was set up to ensure welfare of workers, facilities at the workplace, and issue identity cards apart from releasing benefits to workers or their dependents from the government under various schemes and policies.

The State government also constituted a Social Security Board to look into the welfare of workers in unorganised sectors in addition to the building and other construction workers welfare boards.

