Fortnight-long legal awareness programmes to be held in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Kothagudem: A fortnight-long legal awareness programme at mandal level has been launched under the aegis of the Legal Services Authority in Kothagudem district.

In order to make people in remote villages aware of laws, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi introduced programmes called ‘Empowerment of Citizens’ and ‘Haq Hamara’ to bring people closer to legal aid, principal district and sessions judge, P Chandra Sekhara Prasad.

The objective of the Legal Services Authority was to provide free legal aid to every poor person as prescribed by the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987. Very few people were able to go to the court for justice due to lack of awareness.

Majority of people were unable to use free legal aid offered by the Legal Services Authority. Legal awareness programmes would be organised by panel advocates, paralegal volunteers, social workers and CWC members under the aegis of Mandal Legal Services Committee.

An inaugural meeting of the legal awareness programme was held at the district court here on Monday. The awareness programmes would be conducted till Nov 13.

Judges M Shyam Sri, G Bhanumathi, A Neeraja, B Rama Rao, K Deepa, advocates Lakkineni Satyanarayana, SV Rama Rao, T Malleswara Rao, Mendu Rajamallu and others participated in the meeting said a release here on Tuesday.