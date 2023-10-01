Telangana: TSRTC plans 5,265 special buses for Dasara

These special buses will be available for passengers from October 13 to 25. Advance reservation facility has been provided for 536 services in these special buses.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Hyderabad: For the coming festive season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has planned to arrange 5,265 special buses for the convenience of people going home for Bathukamma and Dasara.

These special buses will be available for passengers from October 13 to 25. Advance reservation facility has been provided for 536 services in these special buses.

The TSRTC looks at the possibilities of heavy traffic with Saddula Bathukamma on October 22, Maharnavami on October 23 and Dasara on October 24. Special buses will be run from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of the State as well as to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The special buses will be from major bus stands such as MGBS, JBS, CBS along with KPHB Colony, Uppal cross-roads, Uppal bus-stand, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Aramghar, etc. City bus will be available every 10 minutes on MGBS-Uppal, MGBS-JBS, MGBS-LB Nagar routes on festival days.

In view of the rush of passengers from October 21 to 23, the company has decided to run regular and special services from different areas instead of MBGS. Buses going towards Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Ongole in Andhra Pradesh will depart from CBS.

Buses towards Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad will be from JBS and Picket and Warangal, Hanmakonda, Janagama, Parkala, Narsampeta, Mahabubabad, Thorruru, Yadagirigutta buses ply from Uppal cross-roads. The buses for Vijayawada, Vijayanagaram, Guntur, Visakhapatnam buses will depart from LB Nagar. All other services will run from MGBS as usual.

“TSRTC has prepared plans to run 5265 special buses for those going to their hometowns for Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. Last year, 4,280 special services were run, out of which 239 services were pre-booked. This time we are running about 1000 (20 per cent) more buses than last year,” said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.

Advance reservation for these special services can be done on the official website tsrtconline.in. People can also contact TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440000, 040-23450033 for more information regarding special services.