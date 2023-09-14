TSRTC Bill 2023: TSRTC Chairman thanks CM KCR for fulfilling dream of employees

As many as 43,373 RTC employees will officially be called as government employees, said Bajireddy Govardhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023 getting the assent of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling the dream of the employees.

As many as 43,373 RTC employees will officially be called as government employees, he said and added, “I worked as a bridge between the government and the employees as the chairman of the corporation. I feel fortunate to be the chairman at this time when the merger process was taken up.”