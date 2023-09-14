TSRTC Bill 2023: TSRTC Chairman thanks CM KCR for fulfilling dream of employees

As many as 43,373 RTC employees will officially be called as government employees, said Bajireddy Govardhan
Hyderabad: With the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023 getting the assent of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling the dream of the employees.
As many as 43,373 RTC employees will officially be called as government employees, he said and added, “I worked as a bridge between the government and the employees as the chairman of the corporation. I feel fortunate to be the chairman at this time when the merger process was taken up.”