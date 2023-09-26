TSRTC announces special buses for Ganesh idols final immersion

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that as many as 535 special buses will be operated on the day to facilitate hassle-free movement of devotees during the immersion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate special services on various routes for Ganesh idols final immersion and Shobhayatra to be held on September 28.

Sajjanar further stated that 15 to 20 buses have been arranged from each depot under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and reiterated the corporation’s commitment to provide a comfortable transport service for devotees participating in the immersion.

The TSRTC also advised passengers to contact Rathifile bus station at 9959226154 and Koti bus station at 9959226160 for any information related to the special bus services.