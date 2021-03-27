Telangana: TTWREIS to offer course in fashion design

It will be introduced from the next academic year

Hyderabad: After successfully launching several specialised institutions and courses, the Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies are foraying into the arena of fashion designing. Both the Societies have proposed to offer BA Fashion Designing course from the next academic year i.e. 2021-22.

“We have proposed to start fashion designing course. Preliminarily, we plan to offer the course in the institutions located in Sircilla district as there is a textile park and it will be beneficial to students. We are yet to receive affiliation from the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University,” sources said.

The fashion designing course will be offered for women. This apart, the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) has also planned to start a hotel management course at its degree college for men at Patancheru besides proposing an Army Preparatory School at Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College for Men at Maripeda, Mahabubabad district, which will offer BSc MPC and BA courses as well. All these courses have been planned to commence in the next academic year after receiving necessary approvals from the authorities.

During the academic year 2020-21, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) introduced five courses including MSc Chemistry, MCom, MA English, and MSc Biotechnology in its residential degree colleges for women. Both the TSWREIS and TTWREIS have commenced five-year integrated law courses as well.

Presently, the TSWREIS is operating a total of 268 residential institutions from Class 5 to undergraduate level with 1,48,985 students. Of the total, exclusive institutions include 87 Freedom Schools, 34 each Vocational Colleges and Centres of Excellence, 23 sport academies, and one each School of Fine Arts & Film Making, Social Welfare Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women. Likewise, the TTWREIS is running 160 residential institutions with 64,457 students.

