Telangana: Two-day national seminar at PG College in Hanamkonda on April 25, 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hanamkonda: University Post Graduate College, Kakatiya University, Subedari, will organise a two-day multidisciplinary national seminar on “Economic implications of digital transformation in India” on April 25 and 26.

KU VC Prof T Ramesh will be the chief guest on the first day, while Prof Rashmi Ranjan Rout of Department of CSE, NITW, will deliver the keynote address, said Principal Dr Pasunuri Amaraveni.

