Telangana: Two dead in road accident in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:16 pm

Kamareddy: Tragedy struck a migrant worker’s family which was returning home in a vehicle when two of them were run over in a hit-and-run case on Kamareddy bypass road on Friday morning.

According to police, Jakka Kurmaiah from Shamirpet village of Bijinepally mandal in Mahabubnagar district was returning him with his family members in a DCM van from Maharastra where he migrated for work.

The vehicle stopped on the bypass road as the passengers wanted to answer nature’s call. When they were trying to cross the road, an unknown vehicle hit them. While Kurmaiah and his son escaped with minor injuries, his wife Narsamma and his son Shankar succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital.

Local people called the ambulance to shift the injured to a hospital. Police are investigating.

