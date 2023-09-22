Telangana: Two Maoist couriers arrested with explosive materials

A case has been registered against the accused under appropriate sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, the Telangana Public Safety Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Wazeedu police station.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Mulugu: A team of police led by Venkatapuram Circle Inspector Kumar arrested two persons, Kaluvala Ailamma from Bellampalli and Aluri Devender Reddy from Nagaram village of Bhupalpally district, for allegedly carrying explosive materials to hand them over to the banned CPI Maoists.

They were arrested when they were coming from Eturnagaram in an autorickshaw on Thursday evening during a vehicle checkup under the Wazeedu police station limits. Police recovered cordex wire, detonators, battery cells, electrical wire, tiffin boxes, mobile phones, medicines, ATM cards, and cash from their possession.

During interrogation, they confessed that they were working as couriers for the banned CPI Maoist group and carrying explosive materials on the orders of the group’s top leaders.

A case has been registered against the accused under appropriate sections of the IPC, the Explosive Substances Act, the Telangana Public Safety Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Wazeedu police station.