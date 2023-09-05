Telangana: Three killed, four injured in lightning strike in Bhupalpally

Three people died while four others sustained injuries due to lightning in two different villages in Bhupalpally

06:44 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Bhupalpally: Three people died while four others sustained injuries due to lightning in two different villages in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were women labourers Cheliveru Saritha (30) and Neripati Mamata (32) of Chityal Mandal centre, and Guduru Rajeshwar Rao (46) of Damerakunta in Kataram Mandal. The injured persons were Parlapally Bhadramma, Arepally Komuramma, Mydam Uma and Kumar of Chityal.

They were rushed to the local community health centre for treatment. Saritha and Uma along with the injured were transplanting chilli saplings at Santhi Nagar when the rain started, forcing them to take shelter under a tree. However, lightning struck the tree. Chityal Mandal Revenue and police officials rushed to the spot, and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem, said Chityal Circle-inspector (CI) D Venu Chander.

Meanwhile, Rajehwar Rao was removing weeds in the paddy field when lightning struck, killing him on the spot.

