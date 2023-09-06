Telangana: Sanction for FLS for Hasanparthy-Karimnagar, Hasanparthy-Bhupalpally lines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Warangal: The Railway Ministry has approved the final location surveys for two significant railway projects, the Karimnagar – Hasanparthy and the Bhupalpally – Kazipet (Hasanparthy) railway lines. The Karimnagar – Hasanparthy line is set to span approximately 62 km with an estimated cost of around Rs 1,116 crore. It will connect towns such as Manakondur and Huzurabad with Hyderabad via Kazipet junction and serve as an alternate route to the main line between Kazipet and Peddapalli.

The new railway line between Hasanparthy and Bhupalpally will provide rail connectivity to the Bhupalpally coal mines. The line will span approximately 64 km and has an estimated cost of Rs 1,152 crore. It will connect Bhupalpally district headquarters to the main trunk route via Jagadalpeta and Marripalli.

