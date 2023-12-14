Telangana: Two men run over by train in Peddapalli

Two men, who used to earn a living by selling water packets on trains, were run over by a train at the Peddapalli railway station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Representational Image.

Peddapalli: Two men, who used to earn a living by selling water packets on trains, were run over by a train at the Peddapalli railway station on Thursday.

According to railway police, residents of Peddapalli town, Raju (40) and Yakub (45) used to supply water to canteens and sell water packets in trains. They had kept water cans in the Peddapalli railway station and were crossing the railway track to have tea when the Telangana Express train moving towards Secunderabad from New Delhi hit them. Both died on the spot.

Also Read RIMS director booked, asst professor arrested for assaulting junior doctors

The Railway police are investigating.