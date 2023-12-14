Telangana: Two men run over by train in Peddapalli

Two men, who used to earn a living by selling water packets on trains, were run over by a train at the Peddapalli railway station
According to railway police, residents of Peddapalli town, Raju (40) and Yakub (45) used to supply water to canteens and sell water packets in trains. They had kept water cans in the Peddapalli railway station and were crossing the railway track to have tea when the Telangana Express train moving towards Secunderabad from New Delhi hit them. Both died on the spot.
The Railway police are investigating.