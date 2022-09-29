Telangana: Two students of Narayankhed govt college bag Pratibha Puraskar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:56 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Sangareddy: Two girl students of Government Junior College Narayankhed have won a Rs.20,000 cash prize for standing top in the Intermediate first year examination this year.

The cash prize is part of the Pratibha Puraskar, and was presented by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with merit certificates to both the students during a programme at Hyderabad on Thursday.

While Sinduja scored 465 marks out of 470 in MPC first year, Nandini scored 436 marks out of 440 in BiPC. College principal K Krishna Kumar appreciated both the toppers and called upon his students to draw inspiration from the performances of Sinduja and Nandini. He also asked them to continue with the performance in the second year too.