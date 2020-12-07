Telangana: Two suspected poachers electrocuted in Nizamabad

It is believed that the two persons could have been moving in the agricultural fields to hunt wild board. However, they failed to notice the live wires planted around a paddy field by a farmer to protect the fields from wild boars.

Nizamabad: Two persons, who are suspected to be poachers, were electrocuted near an agriculture field at Dhupally on the outskirts of Renjal mandal in Nizamabad district on Sunday night. The bodies of two unidentified persons were noticed by the farmers on Monday morning and police officials were informed about the electrocution.

It is believed that the two persons could have been moving in the agricultural fields to hunt wild board. However, they failed to notice the live wires planted around a paddy field by a farmer to protect the fields from wild boars. The two poachers who apparently did not notice the live wires stpped on them and were electrocuted. They died on the spot.

Villagers called in the police who registered a case and shifted the bodies for post mortem in Bodhan Area Hospital. Police were trying to establish the identity of the two persons.

Aranging an electical fencing by drawing power from the agricultural pump sets to protect the fields from wild animals is a general practise in villages surrounded by forest areas. Though it is illegal and had led to many accidental deaths, farmers continue to use live electric wires as there is no way of driving away the wild animals.

