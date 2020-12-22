Telangana: Two women fruit sellers run over on NH 44

The bodies of these two women were flung into the roadside fields and were noticed only after fog got cleared.

Hyderabad: In a horrific hit-and-run case on National Highway 44, two women were run over by an unidentified vehicle near Thomalapalli village of Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two women, Maisamma (30) and Latha (25) eke out their living by selling seasonal fruits on the sides of the highway. They were believed to have been run over while they were crossing the road or while they were standing on roadside. The vehicle sped away after running over the women.

The bodies of these two women were flung into the roadside fields and were noticed only after fog got cleared. The victims, both sisters, hailed from, of Atmakur mandal.

With the temperatures dropping significantly at many places in the State a thick fog is enveloping several areas making driving difficult even for seasoned drivers. The fog is clearing only around 9 am.

