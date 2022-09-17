Telangana: Unable to clear loans, couple ends life in Medak

Medak: A couple committed suicide by hanging themselves in their house at Mutrajpally village of Kowdipally Mandal in Medak District on Saturday morning.
They were Akula Bashaiah (57) and Shivalakshmi (53). The locals said that the couple had three children and married off all three. However, they reportedly borrowed Rs 4 lakh loans from relatives and friends. Unable to clear them, the couple took extreme step.
The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Medak for postmortem. A case has been registered by Kowdipally Police.