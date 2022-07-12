Telangana urges KRMB to stop AP from proceeding with RDS right canal works

Hyderabad: Telangana has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to stop Andhra Pradesh from proceeding with any further construction of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Right Canal (RDS Right Canal) or its components till Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) delivered its decision.

In a letter to the Board Chairman, Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) department Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar urged him to take necessary action immediately.

Muralidhar said a series of letters were written to KRMB requesting to restrain AP from constructing RDS Right Canal. However, AP was going ahead with the construction work in spite of clear instructions from KRMB to stop the unapproved work.

He said photographs of excavation activity for construction of civil works for head regulator of the canal were also enclosed with the letter addressed to the Chairman and requested KRMB to immediately stop the works.

Unfortunately, the work was not stopped and it was seen from recent photographs that the civil works of the head regulator were completed, Muralidhar said.

The unapproved and illegal construction of RDS Right Canal by the AP government was in complete violation of the Section 85(8)(d) of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act-2014. “We are once again bringing to your notice that Telangana is contesting allocation of water to RDS Right Canal and KWDT-II is presently adjudicating the issue.