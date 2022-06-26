Telangana: Vemulawada temple introduces Sira Prasadam

File Photo: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada added another delicacy to its prasadams’ list. The temple authorities have started the distribution of ‘Sira Prasadam’ to devotees from Sunday onwards.

A fixed price of Rs 20 for serving 100 grams of Sira, will be charged for the prasadam. Earlier, the temple provided prasadam in the form of only laddu and pulihora.

Temple executive office L Rama Devi had formally launched the distribution of ‘prasadam’ after performing puja by the priests. Interacting with devotees, she collected feedback about the taste and quality of the Sira sweet.