Telangana verdict in Lok Sabha polls should be shocker for Congress: KTR

Congress and BJP have been demonstrating a rare show of unity in working against BRS because of their strong "Fevicol bonding".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 04:12 PM

BRS working president K T Rama Rao addressing a party meeting in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked party workers and functionaries to ensure that the verdict of the State in the forthcoming parliamentary polls would be a major shocker for the Congress.

Addressing a party meeting in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, he said the Congress and the BJP were working in the State as per an understanding. Calling it a clear case of match-fixing between the two national parties, he said the Congress would be fielding dummy candidates against BJP bigwigs out to join the fray in the Lok Sabha elections in different constituencies in the State.

The two parties have been demonstrating a rare show of unity in working against BRS because of their strong “Fevicol bonding”. In a way, voting for the Congress would mean voting for the BJP in the State. People should be wary of the machinations of both the Congress and BJP in the State, he said.

Stating that the BRS should win the Secunderabad parliamentary constituency this time, Rama Rao said union Minister G Kishan Reddy had no moral right to seek votes from the constituency for one more time. He had drawn a blank on implementation of development programmes and could not implement even a single major project for the constituency despite being a union Minister, he said.

Stating that the BRS government could shape Hyderabad into a global city and develop the State as number one on every development indicator, he said the efforts made in the direction of development were rewarded with huge margins registered by the BRS candidates in the city during the just concluded Assembly elections. But the same response was missing in rest of the constituencies.

As a result, the State that had made rapid strides in development during the BRS rule was handed over to the Congress on a golden platter. But instead of devoting itself to sustaining the growth momentum, the new government was indulging in relentless smear campaign. This would not augur well for the party or its government, as the people were watchful and would teach the Congress a lesson. The Congress which had won the election with false promises, was certain that it would not be able to implement all its 420 promises. They had to implement it all by March 17. “We are just reminding the Congress leaders,” he said.

Beyond the scope of the Congress

Rama Rao said neither the Congress nor the INDIA bloc would be able to combat the BJP. Only leaders like K Chandrashekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal heading strong regional parties could stall the BJP. The Congress was trying to forge unity among the opposition parties. While Rahul Gandhi was out on the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress allies were out on a “Rahul Chodo” mission. The INDIA constituents have started deserting it one after the other realising that the Congress would not be successful in fulfilling such a onerous task, he said.