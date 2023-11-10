Telangana: Vijayashanthi excluded from the BJP’s final list of 14 candidates for Assembly elections

Vijayashanti has been nurturing hopes of being a contestant in the electoral arena, but was maintaining a studied silence over her aspirations, at least publicly. However, the party has finally ignored her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The BJP’s final list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, noticeably excludes former actor and Member of Parliament Vijayashanthi. The list, released on Friday morning, comprises 14 names but does not feature Vijayashanthi, signaling her absence from the electoral contest in the state.

The party has made unexpected changes by revising its list of candidates. For the Chandrayangutta seat, U Satyanarayana Mudiraj has stepped down due to health concerns and has been replaced by K Mahender. The Bellampalli SC reserved seat initially had Amarajula Sridevi as the contender; however, she has been replaced by Koyyala Emaji. In Wanaparthy, Anugna Reddy will take the place of Ashwathama Reddy.

The final list of candidates include N Ramachander Rao for Malkajgiri, Rahul Chandra for Nampally, Ravi Kumar Yadav for Serilingampally, Ganesh Narayan for Secunderabad Cantonment, D Pradeep for Peddapalli, Deshpande Rajeshwar Rao for Sangareddy, Y Sudharshan Reddy for Medchal, Konda Prashant Reddy for Devarkadra, Meramma for Alampur (SC), K Pulla Rao for Narsampet, and P Vijaya Raju for Madhira.

Prior to this announcement, the BJP had already released a list of 100 candidates out of the total 119 seats. The party has also allocated eight seats to its ally, the Jana Sena Party, as part of their electoral collaboration.